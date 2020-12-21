Q: Can't the Cardinals acquire a big bat via trade that doesn't negatively affect payroll? And if so, how likely are they to try to make a deal happen?
A: They have tried. They will try again. This is what I've been typing about -- the cash-neutral deal. They send pitching, they acquire hitting. Finding that deal has been tricky. And unearthing the possible deals has been tricky for me. The Mets don't seem real eager to part with any of their potential-fit outfielders, and ... Joey Gallo? Could be Mike Tauchman of the Yankees. Mitch Haniger? Is that a move that is appealing?
This is where the Cardinals spent time coming into December, and it's just not clear if they're running into little interest or just setting the stage for a deal. John Mozeliak recently told a group of us that the conversations of December have the feel of the GM meetings, and they usually use those to set up deals that happen in the next month. So there is definitely some ground-laying at the moment. But the answer? Well, the answers aren't as clear as when Miami had three outfields on the market, just as an example.
