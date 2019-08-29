When Friday through Monday, races at various times • Where Near or in Lafayette Park, Francis Park, the Hill and Benton Park • How much Free to watch, $7 suggested donation-$62 to register for kids’ races up to pro races • More info gatewaycup.com
￼The Big Shark Gateway Cup takes place within four St. Louis neighborhoods, and there are plenty of races at different times for you to watch or even join to compete for cash prizes. Packs of cyclists zoom past spectators at high speeds every few minutes as they complete their laps. Food and beverages will be available to buy and enjoy between cheers. By Valerie Schremp Hahn