When 8 p.m. Sept. 11 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $29.50-$32.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

Rock band Big Thief has released several new songs — including “Certainty,” “Sparrow” and “Little Things” — en route to its next album. The band will require that patrons wear masks and provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within the previous 48 hours. By Kevin C. Johnson