Biggest new stars that will have to wait for their public debut

New Muny trees
For the first summer in more than a century, the show will not go on at the Muny in Forest Park. Due to the pandemic, the shows that were planned for this season will be bumped to 2021. And while that obviously means we’ll be missing out on another favorite summertime tradition, it also means we won’t get a chance to see the seven new trees that were planted onstage in May, replacements for the older, less healthy trees that were removed during the theater’s multimillion-dollar makeover that was unveiled in 2019. Those trees’ role in lending atmosphere to the action onstage hasn’t gone unnoticed — or unappreciated. And thanks to grafts made by arborists, one of the old oaks will live on through its young replacements, which are about 35 feet tall. They’ll be a bit taller when they make their official debut next summer. CW
