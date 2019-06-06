When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday; 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $27-$35 • More info heliumcomedy.com
Comedian and actor Bill Bellamy is known for his roles in any number of movies, including “Love Jones,” “Booty Call” and “How to Be a Player,” but he’s proven just as effective behind a microphone talking about life and love. Expect the proceedings to be smooth yet raunchy. By Kevin C. Johnson