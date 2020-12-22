Billikens rankings

Q: Have the Billikens proven they are better than a top-30 or top-40 team in the country? That loss at Minnesota did not looked like a ranked team. What about Illinois? Legit, or over-ranked?
A: If you believe Ken Pomeroy's rankings, the Billikens are the No. 31 team in the nation. Then again, LSU, a team SLU beat, is ranked No. 28 in those same rankings. I think SLU is a top-25ish team but it missed its chance to force the issue by losing its first road game. A win against NC State and Minnesota in the same week would have likely forced them into the rankings. Minnesota looked much better against SLU than it did at Illinois, where it got spanked. Illinois turned around and lost to Rutgers. My point? Don't read too much into one game this early in the season. The Billikens have looked pretty sharp so far other than the Minnesota game. They're not going to win many games when Gibson Jimerson and Javonte Perkins both have cold shooting nights, and that's what happened against the Gophers.
Illinois is down to No. 18 in the latest AP Top-25. That seems about right to me after the loss to Rutgers, another ranked team. Illinois has some of the best pieces around in Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, but they need someone to emerge on the wing to make things really click consistently. If they are one of the Big Ten's better teams, they're a ranked team. If the conference pushes them under, they're not. We will know soon enough.