Birria from Tacos La Jefa
Beef birria tacos from Tacos La Jefa, a pop-up based inside Urban Eats in Dutchtown 

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

Heriberta Amescua's birria was already a backyard sensation when she established Tacos La Jefa last fall in the Urban Eats incubator in Dutchtown. The weekend pop-up features birria de res as both tacos and plates — and be sure to get a cup of consommé for sipping and dunking. Amescua died in April, but her family is continuing her legacy.

Where 3301 Meramec Street (Urban Eats) • More info facebook.com/tacoslajefaSTL

Read: Tacos La Jefa pops up with beef birria in Dutchtown

