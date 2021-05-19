Birria from Tacos La Jefa

Heriberta Amescua's birria was already a backyard sensation when she established Tacos La Jefa last fall in the Urban Eats incubator in Dutchtown. The weekend pop-up features birria de res as both tacos and plates — and be sure to get a cup of consommé for sipping and dunking. Amescua died in April, but her family is continuing her legacy.
Where 3301 Meramec Street (Urban Eats) • More info facebook.com/tacoslajefaSTL
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today