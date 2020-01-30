Black History Month at Missouri Botanical Garden
Black History Month at Missouri Botanical Garden

George Washington Carver tends to a Yucca plant. The Missouri History Museum's Carver exhibition is part of a trend in which museums are addressing green themes. courtesy the Missouri History Museum

When Saturday through Feb. 29; demo and performance Feb. 25 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much Free with garden admission • More info mobot.org

Learn about the accomplishments of George Washington Carver and other African Americans associated with the work of the Missouri Botanical Garden in a display in the Beaumont room of the visitor center. The display also highlights the work of the Outdoor Youth Corps, the garden’s training program that encourages diverse voices in green jobs. On Feb. 25, the garden will host a cooking demonstration using sweet potatoes and peanuts, plants with connections to Washington Carver, as well as a Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presentation on diversity and inclusion. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

