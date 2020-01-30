Black History Month at Missouri History Museum and Soldiers Memorial

When 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday for voting roundtable; 12:10 p.m. Wednesday for black veterans discussion • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park (voting); Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut Street (discussion) • How much Free • More info mohistory.org
Learn about the power of the African American vote during a roundtable discussion Tuesday at the Missouri History Museum. Panelists include Mike Jones, Gena McClendon, State Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis, and Devin Fergus. The next evening, bring your lunch to the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum for a discussion about black veterans at Greenwood Cemetery. The programs kick off a month of other activities at the museums; check mohistory.org for details. By Valerie Schremp Hahn