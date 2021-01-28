 Skip to main content
Black History Month Celebration
Black History Month Celebration

When Feb. 2-28 • Where mohistory.orgHow much Free; $15-$20 for walking tours, registration required • More info mohistory.org/events

Join the Missouri Historical Society for a variety of mostly virtual programs to celebrate Black History Month, including a talk by its director of the African American History Initiative, a Princeton professor’s talk on the development of the Black family, walking tours of the Ville neighborhood in St. Louis, programs for homeschoolers and virtual learners, instructions on genealogical research and a presentation on the Tuskegee Airmen. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

