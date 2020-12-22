 Skip to main content
Black women win
"A wave of Black girl magic"

Cori Bush gets a hug from activist supporter Ohun Ashe, right, as Bush joins Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, left, and Treasurer Tishaura Jones following a press conference at the Gateway Arch involving three Black women that won their races on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones called the results “Black girl magic.”

The setting was a victory rally near the Gateway Arch for herself, city Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Cori Bush after the Aug. 4 Democratic city primary. The star was Bush, 44, an activist who had just defeated 10-term U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay. He and his father, William Clay, had represented Missouri’s 1st Congressional District since 1968.

“Two weeks ago, I called Cori and said, ‘Can you imagine what would happen if all three of us won,’” Jones recalled. “I said, ‘Girl, the ground would shake.'"

Jones, a former state representative who has been city treasurer since 2013, easily won renomination. Gardner, who was elected four years ago on a police-reform platform, decisively turned back a challenge from a former assistant prosecutor.

It was Bush’s upset over Lacy Clay that made national news. Bush entered politics as a bullhorn-wielding activist during the Ferguson protests in 2014. She challenged Clay in 2016 and lost by 20 percentage points.

But she increased her support among progressive Democrats and in 2019 was portrayed along with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, in a Netflix documentary called “Knock Down the House.”

Bush called for “defunding the police.” Said Clay, “Now is not the time for amateur hour.”

The 1st District covers the city and much of North County. Bush won the city, rolling up big margins in the South Side wards where many young progressives live. Clay narrowly won in the county, but she beat him overall by 3 percentage points.

Shortly before the Nov. 3 general election, Bush said she would work to “defund the Pentagon.” Delighted Missouri Republicans expressed outrage.

Tweeted Bush, “I’m used to these kinds of attacks.”

