Q: Sammy Blais hits (Colorado’s) Devon Toews from behind, gets a minor penalty and is suspended two games. And Toews comes back later in the game and plays 20-plus minutes. Valeri Nichushkin hits Robert Bortuzzo from behind, receives no penalty and not even a hearing from the NHL. And Burtuzzo does not return to the game and is out indefinitely. Am I right to be outraged, or am I overreacting?
A: I don't understand what the player safety department is looking at much of the time. At face value, the hit on Bortuzzo looks more violent than the Blais hit on Toews. Not even close. Plus, don't you factor in that one player was injured and is out for a week minimum? While as you mention the other player returns and plays 22 minutes?
The other thing that bugs me is there is no accountability. Why can't we (the media) have a pool reporter ask one of the referees why there was no call on the Bortuzzo play? In the NFL, you can request a pool reporter to quiz the officiating crew at every game. I did it many times at Rams home games over the years. Sure, you may not get much of an answer, but at least you had the opportunity to ask about it.
The NHL's failure to have a pool reporter system is bush league. I'm sure you're accountable for your job where you work. I know I am at the Post-Dispatch. But not in the NHL, apparently, when it comes to the refs.