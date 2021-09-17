Blake Shelton, Lindsay Ell, Tracy Byrd, Martina McBride, Trace Adkins

Country music superstar Blake Shelton is back on the road and has this to say about his “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour: “A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night. I told you we would be back. You might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us.” By Kevin C. Johnson