Bleachers, Claud
When 8 p.m. Nov. 2 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $40-$60; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Bleachers — producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff’s main project, aside from collaborating with Taylor Swift, of course — visit the Factory with music from their new album, “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.” The album includes Bruce Springsteen and Lana Del Ray and follows “Gone Now” (2017). By Kevin C. Johnson

