When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $24-$127 • More info livenation.com
The headline for the new tour featuring Blink-182 and Lil Wayne was supposed to be the fact that the pair were co-headlining. But rapper Lil Wayne changed the narrative when he walked off stage during an early show. He ultimately stayed on board, tweeting: “I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour. I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182.” Punk band Blink-182 has released a new song, “I Really Wish I Hated You,” from its upcoming album, “Nine.” By Kevin C. Johnson