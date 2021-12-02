Girls swimming and diving spotlight: Dennis right at home as leader for defending state champion Kirkwood

Even though she was the defending champion in the breaststroke, Dennis' repeat title was somewhat of a surprise.

“She had some really tough girls that she was up against and everything just kind of fell into place for her,” Beasley said. “She ended up going really, really fast. I think she kind of surprised not only myself and her competitors, but she surprised herself just how well she did, so that was kind of a fun thing to see. I remember her touching the wall and kind of looking up at the clock and her jaw dropped. So, it was really fun to see her repeat as the state champ but also exceed her expectations.”

Dennis said the tough competition helped push her to be even better in the event.

“I knew it was going to be a competitive field going into the season and that really helped me work harder,” she said. “The outcome was something I was really proud of.”

It seemed like just yesterday Dennis was an outsider trying to find her way in a big, new environment and now she will be counted on as one of Kirkwood's core senior leaders this season.