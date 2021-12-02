Girls swimming and diving spotlight: Dennis right at home as leader for defending state champion Kirkwood

Moving 662 miles to an entirely new place can be stressful for anyone, and perhaps especially so for someone after their freshman year in high school.
Such was the case two years ago for Alyssa Dennis when she and her family relocated to Kirkwood from Mobile, Ala. Fortunately, the response from her new community softened the blow.
“Obviously, leaving behind everything you grew accustomed to is really nerve-wracking. But coming here, I immediately felt welcomed. Not only Kirkwood High School, but the whole Kirkwood community was really welcoming,” Dennis said. “I got to know everyone really quick. This community has been so great to me and my family. It made the move feel really easy.”
Now a senior for the Pioneers girls swimming and diving team, Dennis made an immediate impact in the pool her sophomore season.
She captured three gold medals in her first Missouri state meet, winning the Class 2 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke titles while also swimming the second leg of Kirkwood's state champion 200 medley relay team.
Dennis' exploits helped Kirkwood claim a second-place team finish in Class 2. It matched the second-place state finish she was a part of as a freshman at Spanish Fort High in Mobile. That season, she finished fifth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 fly in Alabama's Class 6A-7A Division.
“Just going into the school and not having anyone that knows you that well, the success me and the team has had helped get me to know a bunch of people and this team has come to be my best friends,” Dennis said.
Having someone with Dennis' credentials join his squad was like a present for Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley.
“It was like Christmas morning. For someone to move into your district, I felt very fortunate. She immediately made an impact all season long and then at state she had a great showing. It was a huge reason why we ended up second overall that year,” Beasley said. “Alyssa fit in really well right away. She had a work ethic coming in and that didn't really change. She just fell into place and kind of blended and meshed well with the girls we already had on the team.”
Dennis kept it up last season with a repeat state title in the breaststroke, as well as a second successive 200 medley relay gold medal, this time swimming the third leg.
Her performances helped Kirkwood roll to the first girls swimming and diving state title in program history.
“It's always been a goal of ours and we worked really hard together. Just to win state was something else,” Dennis said. “Kirkwood High School and the community was so supportive of our success and we're really thankful for everything they've done for us.”
Even though she was the defending champion in the breaststroke, Dennis' repeat title was somewhat of a surprise.
“She had some really tough girls that she was up against and everything just kind of fell into place for her,” Beasley said. “She ended up going really, really fast. I think she kind of surprised not only myself and her competitors, but she surprised herself just how well she did, so that was kind of a fun thing to see. I remember her touching the wall and kind of looking up at the clock and her jaw dropped. So, it was really fun to see her repeat as the state champ but also exceed her expectations.”
Dennis said the tough competition helped push her to be even better in the event.
“I knew it was going to be a competitive field going into the season and that really helped me work harder,” she said. “The outcome was something I was really proud of.”
It seemed like just yesterday Dennis was an outsider trying to find her way in a big, new environment and now she will be counted on as one of Kirkwood's core senior leaders this season.
“We don't technically do captains, but that's what I call it, senior leaders. We had a heck of a senior class last year, so we have some big holes to fill naturally this year,” Beasley said. “She's already kind of shown that she's up to the challenge and gonna fill that role. Be a voice and an example of how things need to be done. Just kind of come in every day and approach it with consistency and be willing to commit and work hard.”
Dennis has signed to swim at Colgate University, a Division I school in upstate New York. She is eager to see what a senior season as the defending Class 2 champion has in store for the Pioneers.
“We have a really good team and everyone is excited to be here and train together,” she said. “It's looking like a great season. Just looking at the talent we have in this returning class, I'm really excited for what this group has ahead of us this season.”
Girls swimmers to watch
Anna Moehn, senior, Cor Jesu
Moehn captured the maximum four gold medals in leading the Chargers to their first state team championship last season. She won the 200-yard freestyle for the second year in succession and also took first in the 500 free at the Class 1 state meet, both with area-leading performances. Moehn posted state-qualifying times in every event except the backstroke and finished the season unbeaten in individual races. She has pledged to compete for the University of Pennsylvania.
Kellen Mottl, senior, Clayton
The Colby College recruit won a pair of gold medals in last season’s Class 1 state meet. Mottl captured the title in the 100-yard breaststroke and also was a member of the Greyhounds’ state championship winning 200 medley relay team. Mottl also picked up an all-state nod with a sixth-place showing in the 100 freestyle.
Brooke Punnewaert, senior, Nerinx Hall
Has signed to swim for the University of Tampa. Punnewaert helped the Markers to a fifth-place finish in the team standings of the Class 2 state meet last season by finishing second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes and 5.10 seconds, which was the area’s second-best performance in that event. Punnewaert also finished third at state in the 100 breaststroke and helped the Markers finish fourth in the 400 freestyle relay and sixth in the 200 medley relay.
Haiden Schoessel, sophomore, Eureka
In her first state meet last season, Schoessel claimed a pair of gold medals in Class 2. Schoessel finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with an area-best showing of 23.48 seconds, and she also swam the anchor leg on the Wildcats’ state champion 400 free relay squad. Both efforts helped the Wildcats finish second in the Class 2 team standings.
Kylee Sullivan, junior, Parkway South
Sullivan claimed three gold medals at last season’s Class 2 state meet. She grabbed gold in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly with a personal-best in each race, as her clockings of 2:04.20 in the 200 IM and 55.07 in the butterfly were the fastest in the area last season. She also anchored the 200 freestyle relay team to victory in the state meet and helped the Patriots to a fourth-place team finish in Class 2. Sullivan has given a verbal pledge to the University of Missouri.