‘Blue Song’: A Conversation and Happy Hour With Dr. Henry Schvey

St. Louisans may have vague knowledge of “The Glass Menagerie Apartments” and a few other basics of Tennessee Williams’ life here. But in a new book, Henry Schvey has fleshed out the city’s deep influence on the playwright in his early years. Schvey, a longtime Washington University professor of drama and comparative literature, will talk about “Blue Song” and how, despite Williams’ eagerness to escape the city, it continued to affect his life and work. Masks are required at the event, which is first-come, first-served. By Jane Henderson