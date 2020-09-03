Blueberry Hill Open Dart Tournament

Missing competition in this quarantine? You might consider a visit to Blueberry Hill in the Loop for its 48th annual dart tournament. Owners say it’s the largest and oldest such event in North America. But don’t think you’re just going to walk in there and easily snatch the prize. With hundreds of dollars and a “wall of fame” spot on the line, you’ll need to show up ready to throw. The event is usually held on Mother’s Day weekend but was rescheduled because of the pandemic.