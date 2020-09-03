 Skip to main content
Blueberry Hill Open Dart Tournament
Dartboard

When Noon Sept. 6 • Where Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City • How much $10-$15 entry fee • More info blueberryhill.com

Missing competition in this quarantine? You might consider a visit to Blueberry Hill in the Loop for its 48th annual dart tournament. Owners say it’s the largest and oldest such event in North America. But don’t think you’re just going to walk in there and easily snatch the prize. With hundreds of dollars and a “wall of fame” spot on the line, you’ll need to show up ready to throw. The event is usually held on Mother’s Day weekend but was rescheduled because of the pandemic.

