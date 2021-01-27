Blues 2021 identity

Q: It seems like every defenseman Marco Scandella is paired with ends up playing really well. He must be an easy player to develop chemistry with. Any sense of whether it is his skill set or demeanor that complements others so well?
A: Scandella has a great demeanor off the ice, and I could see that extending onto the ice as well. He quickly became very popular in the room (back when I could go in the room and see these things). He said he felt quite comfortable when he got here, as well. And being a good player really helps you fit in, too. He's done that. He's been a good fit on the left side for what the Blues want to do.
Q: With 10 percent of the games already played, how would you describe the Blues' identity in 2021?
A: Their standard identity of being a team solid on the forecheck and good defensively, but one that still commits too many penalties. The team is turning over the puck way too much and not getting to the net as well as it should. The Blues have bent but not broken so far.