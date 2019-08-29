When 6-9 p.m. Friday • Where North Gateway, Gateway Arch National Park • How much Free • More info archpark.org
Start your blues appreciation a little early this weekend with a night at the Gateway Arch, where you can watch St. Louis native Marquise Knox and 16-year-old Brandon Niederauer perform. (Knox also performs nearby the next day at the Big Muddy Blues festival.) This one is the last night of the Blues at the Arch concert series, and there will be plenty of food and drink vendors available. You can also bring your own food, but leave the glass at home. By Valerie Schremp Hahn