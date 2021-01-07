Blues quick hits

Q: I am concerned the Blues’ defensemen have become too small. They lost Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester. Craig Berube has to play Niko Mikkola, but who does he replace?
A: Mikkola looked very good in the scrimmage Wednesday night. He looks ready. Right now, I'd say he's in that No. 7/8 range among the blueliners. As for the overall size of the defensemen, yeah they’re a little smaller. In essence, Torey Krug is replacing Pietrangelo. But I think Krug is a more physical player than Pietrangelo, so lack of size doesn't hurt as much as you would think. You see more and more smaller defensemen having an impact in the game these days as mobility and puck-moving seem to be valued more. Armstrong seems to be very comfortable adding players who help the transition game. So there will be a little bit different look on the back end this year.
Q: The Blues still have some salary-cap concerns. If they assign waivers to a player and no one claims him, does the team get to use the salary-cap space? Is there a thought to waive a Jacob de la Rose, for instance?
A: If the Blues waive a player and no one claims him, the Blues are responsible for the salary. The only thing that could help is if a player is on a two-way contract. They would save money and cap space in that case with the lower AHL salary kicking in. Also, a more veteran player with a salary over $1.075 million will count against the cap only by the amount exceeding the $1.075 million. So you could save some money in that instance. One last thing. You can carry as few as 20 skaters on your opening day roster (plus 2 goalies) in trying to be cap compliant.
Q: As I understand it, the Blues will be cap compliant come opening day, once they put Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen on long-term injured reserve, including Mike Hoffman's reported deal. Will any in-season moves be necessary to get under the cap when Tarasenko returns?
A: It's very possible that the Blues will have to "borrow" into Tarasenko's LTIR to fit Vince Dunn and Hoffman under the cap. Under that scenario, they would have to figure out something once he returns. Maybe they have to move some payroll then. Or maybe someone else will be injured and on LTIR by that time.
Q: Any thoughts on replacing Robert Bortuzzo with Niko Mikkola? Bortuzzo is 31 years old and 6 to 7-8 on the depth chart. Waive Bortuzzo for cap space and allow Mikkola to play. Free Mikkola!
A: I think you need Bortuzzo this season. He's a right-handed shot, which are in short supply. He's one of the team's more physical defensemen. And he's very good on the penalty kill. And penalty kill help is needed on defense without Jay Bouwmeester for a full season and without Alex Pietrangelo. Plus, Bortuzzo's cap number is a modest $1.375 million, so you wouldn't be getting much help there.
Q: Any impression of Jake Neighbors in camp?
A: Moves pretty well for a big guy. Doesn't seem to be overwhelmed or out of his element. (Remember, he's only 18.) He left the ice early in Wednesday morning's practice after taking a puck to the mouth. But he was back out there Wednesday night for the scrimmage -- wearing a cage.
Q: With Springfield understandably opting out of the AHL season, the Blues will be sharing the Utica Comets with the Canucks. … Any idea how the roster is going to shake out, as in how many players the Blues can send to Utica, and will there be a spot for a goaltender?
A: With the taxi squad in use, remember, that takes four to six players who normally would be on an AHL roster. So that will free up some spots in Utica. It also means the Blues will have fewer players they need to send to the AHL. The Blues also have three players normally slated for the AHL playing overseas, in Klim Kostin and Alexei Toropchenko playing in KHL and Nikita Alexandrov playing in Finland. So that's three fewer spots you need in the AHL. (Although Doug Armstrong says he intends to get Kostin back to the U.S.)
So it may not be as unwieldy a situation as you might think. But when push comes to shove, a team affiliated with Vancouver is going to play its prospects over yours. So we'll see what happens. The Blues have had some tough luck with their AHL affiliations this year. And I know the Thunderbirds were really looking forward to having the Blues there this season and beyond.
Q: The power play for the Blues is awesome. What about the penalty-kill unit? How do you think it will stack up?
A: Yeah, on paper anyway, the power play could be formidable. As for the penalty kill, the Blues will be missing some regulars in Alexander Steen, Jay Bouwmeester and Alex Pietrangelo. I think we're looking at defenders such as Justin Faulk, Marco Scandella, Robert Bortuzzo, Carl Gunnarsson, and some Colton Parayko. (And Niko Mikkola if he's on the "varsity.") Up front, there are old reliables such as Ivan Barbashev, Oskar Sundqvist, Ryan O'Reilly, Tyler Bozak. Zach Sanford starting get some work there last season, and I think that will continue. I think Craig Berube has talked about trying Robert Thomas there some as well.
Q: There has been no shortage of unprecedented events since you took over the Blues beat. Tthe Stanley Cup, Jay Bouwmeester's medical emergency, the pandemic, and probably a couple I'm forgetting. If exciting stories are what journalists are looking for, is it possible this is the best beat ever?
A: The Stanley Cup season and then the pandemic season have been amazing in terms of story lines and things to write about. The one that still kind of haunts whenever I think about it is that night Jay Bouwmeester went down. Being in the locker room area after the game was called off, waiting for any news. How shocked the Blues players were the next day in Vegas.
I've had a lot of crazy things happen in my sports-writing career. The Greatest Show on Turf with the Rams, the fifth-down game at Mizzou. Way back when I was covering high schools, I was at the Missouri state wrestling championships when the father of an area wrester competing in the third-place match died of a heart attack while watching his son wrestle. I could go on and on … It's been quite a ride, with hopefully a couple more laps left.
Q: Is Mike Hoffman behaving like he is already a part of the team and not a guy on a professional tryout contract trying to fit in? Army signing Hoffman to a PTO so he can participate in camp before he signs is brilliant. Army has to be the No. 1 general manager in the league.
A: Armstrong isn't afraid to think out of the box or to take chances. In that respect, "Army" reminds me of "Armey" -- former Rams GM Charley Armey who helped built the Greatest Show teams. As part of our Blues hockey preview section coming out next week, Ben Frederickson is writing a column on Armstrong's 10-year run as Blues general manager.
Q: Seeing how the roster is currently constructed, who do you feel gets exposed in the Seattle expansion draft?
A: I wrote a story on this about two months ago. And for now, I'm sticking with the players I had protected back them:
Forwards: Jordan Kyrou, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas.
Defensemen: Vince Dunn, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko.
Goalie: Jordan Binnington.
In theory, everyone else would be exposed.
Q: Is Jordan Kyrou and Sammy Blais a shared space, or is it Kyou's to lose?r
A: Kyrou certainly is getting the first bite of the apple. But barring injury or COVID keeping somebody out of the lineup, one of those two could be odd man out in terms of opening the season with a regular lineup spot.