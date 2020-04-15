Bob Gibson

Round 1: Defeated Orlando Pace
Round 2: Vs. Yadier Molina
So many accomplishments but, excluding the record-shattering 1.12 ERA 52 years ago, the most stunning might have been Gibby's complete-game total. Not only did he have 251 wins, but he had 255 complete games. Gibson produced 14 double-figure win seasons. His World Series mark was exemplary. In nine starts, three each in 1964, 1967 and 1968, he pitched 81 innings, winning seven of nine games.
