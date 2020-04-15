Bob Gibson
0 comments

Bob Gibson

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Bob Gibson; Norm Cash

Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals ace pitcher fires the ball at Detroit Tigers Norm Cash in the ninth inning of the first game of the World Series Oct. 2, 1968. (AP Photo)

 

Round 1: Defeated Orlando Pace

Round 2: Vs. Yadier Molina

So many accomplishments but, excluding the record-shattering 1.12 ERA 52 years ago, the most stunning might have been Gibby's complete-game total. Not only did he have 251 wins, but he had 255 complete games. Gibson produced 14 double-figure win seasons. His World Series mark was exemplary. In nine starts, three each in 1964, 1967 and 1968, he pitched 81 innings, winning seven of nine games.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports