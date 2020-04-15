Bob Pettit
0 comments

Bob Pettit

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Pettit Paxson Ricketts

Bob Pettit, of the St. Louis Hawks, leaps to make a one-handed shot but fails to connect for a score in first quarter of NBA game against Cincinnati Royals at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Dec. 10, 1957.  (AP Photo).

 

Round 1: Defeated Lenny Wilkens

Round 2: Vs. Jackie Smith

On a short list of greatest players in NBA history. The gentlemanly Pettit would be beloved here in a Stan Musial way if pro basketball still had a pulse. In Game 6 of the 1958 NBA finals Pettit scored a then-record 50 points, including 19 of his team’s final 21, as the Hawks won and clinched their first and still-only NBA title. During his 11-year career, Pettit won 2 MVP awards and played in 11 All-Star Games.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports