Bob Pettit

Round 1: Defeated Lenny Wilkens
Round 2: Vs. Jackie Smith
On a short list of greatest players in NBA history. The gentlemanly Pettit would be beloved here in a Stan Musial way if pro basketball still had a pulse. In Game 6 of the 1958 NBA finals Pettit scored a then-record 50 points, including 19 of his team’s final 21, as the Hawks won and clinched their first and still-only NBA title. During his 11-year career, Pettit won 2 MVP awards and played in 11 All-Star Games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!