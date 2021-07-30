When 7:30 and 10 p.m. July 30-31 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $35-$45 (early shows are sold out) • More info heliumcomedy.com
You know the name Bob Saget from any number of TV shows, movies and specials, but there’s nothing like seeing him live onstage. He has two nights of shows at Helium Comedy Club this weekend, and tickets are going fast. Two of the four shows are already sold out, and that may change by the time you read this. By Kevin C. Johnson