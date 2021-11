When 8 p.m. Nov. 26 • Where The Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Road • How much $30-$50 • More info eventbrite.com

Blues legend Bobby Rush’s recent show at Blue Strawberry was an intimate affair, a stripped-down concert with just Rush and his guitar and harmonica. But for this return, this weekend at the Ambassador, comedian Ladyre hosts. Rush’s new book is “I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya: My American Blues Story.” By Kevin C. Johnson