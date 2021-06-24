Bodies in motion

It may not be spring anymore, but that isn't stopping the Spring to Dance Festival from leaping back onto the scene this weekend. The popular Memorial Day dance showcase was canceled last year and delayed this year. Dancers will take the stage under the Big Top in Grand Center, rather than at the Touhill, the event's usual venue. Theater critic Calvin Wilson introduces a few of the dance companies that will be featured.
And critic Ian Froeb reviews Songbird, a new breakfast- and lunch-focused restaurant from the team behind the acclaimed Kounter Kulture.