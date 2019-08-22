When Lots open at 10 a.m. Friday-Saturday • Where World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, 700 Raceway Boulevard, Madison • How much $40 and up, free for ages 15 and under • More info wwtraceway.com
The final IndyCar races of the season top off two days of events at the World Wide Technology Raceway, which includes a Ruble Before the Roar prerace party, a flyover and aerial demonstration by the Lima Lima Flight Team and Team Fastrax Skydiving, a huge display of vintage IndyCars, a driver autograph session, fireworks and music. The race caps off St. Louis Speed Festival events held earlier in the month around St. Louis. By Valerie Schremp Hahn