When 9 p.m. Nov. 27 • Where Blackmon’s Plaza, 127 Collinsville Avenue, East St. Louis • How much $45, VIP available • More info eventbrite.com

Veteran hip-hop act Bone Thugs N Harmony is at Blackmon’s Plaza this weekend with a show titled “Legends Never Die.” The group is coming with Juvenile and Murphy Lee. Shad Da Boss hosts. By Kevin C. Johnson