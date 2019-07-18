When 7 p.m. Sunday • Where Fox Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $25-$50 • More info eventbrite.com
Cleveland-based rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has always had a thing for St. Louis, sharing the Midwest sensibility and all. “Our relationship with St. Louis is amazing,” the group’s Flesh-n-Bone told the Post-Dispatch. “It’s one of our biggest markets. We’re fortunate enough to be extra popular wherever we go across America, but St. Louis is a home away from home. Every time we come there, there’s so much love, so much of an embrace.” By Kevin C. Johnson