 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonfire & Fall Festival
0 comments

Bonfire & Fall Festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 6-10 p.m. Nov. 5 • Where Festival & Parking Plaza (upper Muny lot), Forest Park • How much Free for ages 18 and up; register in advance to guarantee entry • More info eventbrite.com

Enjoy free food, drinks, entertainment and activities with other grown-ups and young adults at the Bonfire & Fall Festival. The festival includes a night market, free food for the first 250 guests, cider, s’mores, tarot card readings, yard games and a 360-degree photo booth. The event is hosted by event producer and etiquette coach Asha Hornaday, with a grant from the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission and Youth Violence Prevention Partnership. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News