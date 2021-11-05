When 6-10 p.m. Nov. 5 • Where Festival & Parking Plaza (upper Muny lot), Forest Park • How much Free for ages 18 and up; register in advance to guarantee entry • More info eventbrite.com

Enjoy free food, drinks, entertainment and activities with other grown-ups and young adults at the Bonfire & Fall Festival. The festival includes a night market, free food for the first 250 guests, cider, s’mores, tarot card readings, yard games and a 360-degree photo booth. The event is hosted by event producer and etiquette coach Asha Hornaday, with a grant from the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission and Youth Violence Prevention Partnership. By Valerie Schremp Hahn