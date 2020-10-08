 Skip to main content
Boo at the Zoo, Halloweekends
Boo at the Zoo, Halloweekends

Boo at the Zoo at the St. Louis Zoo

Lights and decorations cast a spooky glow at the St. Louis Zoo's Boo at the Zoo.

The St. Louis Zoo knows how to party for Halloween: The orange lights are twinkling, the spooky graveyard is set up and the lemurs are feasting on juicy pumpkins. But that’s not all. Visit nighttime Boo at the Zoo events Oct. 16-30, or have daytime fun for free at the Halloweekend celebrations Oct. 17-18, Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31. Autumn With the Animals continues Oct. 10-11.

When 5-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10-30 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much Boo at the Zoo is $7.95-$8.95 for members, $8.95-$9.96 for nonmembers, free for under age 2 • More info stlzoo.org/boo, stlzoo.org/halloweekends

