Boo at the Zoo, Halloweekends

The St. Louis Zoo knows how to party for Halloween: The orange lights are twinkling, the spooky graveyard is set up and the lemurs are feasting on juicy pumpkins. But that’s not all. Visit nighttime Boo at the Zoo events Oct. 16-30, or have daytime fun for free at the Halloweekend celebrations Oct. 17-18, Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31. Autumn With the Animals continues Oct. 10-11.