When Oct. 15-31 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much $8.95-$11.95; reservations required for all zoo visits • More info stlzoo.org

The St. Louis Zoo gets in the Halloween spirit with spooky nighttime events and more low-key daytime fun. Visit Boo at the Zoo after hours to enjoy lights and decorated scenes throughout the park. Halloweekend celebrations (Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-24, Oct. 30-31) feature special activities during the zoo’s regular hours. By Valerie Schremp Hahn