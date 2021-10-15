 Skip to main content
Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo

Boo! At the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo in 2015

When Oct. 15-31 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much $8.95-$11.95; reservations required for all zoo visits • More info stlzoo.org

The St. Louis Zoo gets in the Halloween spirit with spooky nighttime events and more low-key daytime fun. Visit Boo at the Zoo after hours to enjoy lights and decorated scenes throughout the park. Halloweekend celebrations (Oct. 16-17, Oct. 23-24, Oct. 30-31) feature special activities during the zoo’s regular hours. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

