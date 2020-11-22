Books I've been reading

So, I tend to like books that can help me escape from reality, like a good John Grisham legal thriller or a spy novel, with Robert Ludlum books being my all-time favorite. I’m just starting a series by author Don Winslow. The other day, I read Jane Henderson’s piece in the Post-Dispatch about Left Bank Books struggling amid the pandemic and I decided to do my part. I bought the “Power of the Dog” trilogy by Winslow, which includes “The Border” and “The Cartel.” I’m just getting started, so check back in after your next quarantine and I’ll let you know what I think ...
Oh, and this time next year, make sure you’re ready to by my first book, coming in December 2021, published by St. Martin’s Press. It’s called "PROFIT AND PUNISHMENT: How America Criminalizes the Poor in the Name of Justice."
Happy reading,
Tony
