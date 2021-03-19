Boosting literacy

For Sunday's STL Life section, book editor Jane Henderson writes about new efforts to boost literacy. St. Louis schools struggle to teach kids, especially Black students, to read, Jane writes. In some city schools, fewer than 10% of third-graders test proficient in reading. “It’s a crisis,” says Lisa Greening of Turn the Page STL, a recent addition to local efforts to improve literacy.
Two local restaurants are working to support the Asian American community after deadly shootings Tuesday in Atlanta. Chao Baan and the Banh Mi Shop will donate a portion of sales to groups working to stop acts of hate, violence and discrimination.
And good news for kids — and parents: Summer camps are back. Check our guide to find a sampling of the camps available in the St. Louis area.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor