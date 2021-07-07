 Skip to main content
Boosting the regional music profile
Boosting the regional music profile

Gateway Studios & Production Services will break ground this month on a 32-acre, $111 million facility where national bands can mount and rehearse tours — and hopefully launch those tours from local venues. The campus will also have film and TV production capabilities and will create more than 100 jobs. “Having been in this business for 20 years, the industry has kind of pulled away from St. Louis,” CEO Trey Kerr tells our Kevin C. Johnson. “Being able to bring something like this to St. Louis is huge and exciting.”

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

