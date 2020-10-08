 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Booterfly House
0 comments

Booterfly House

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

In October, the Butterfly House metamorphizes into the Booterfly House, with creatures lurking in the Creepy Crawly Cave, botanicals gone mad in the Conservatory and spiders living amongst the Muffet Family. The Butterfly House also hosts a ticketed Wicked Wings and Wine event Oct. 9 (sold out) and a Bug Ball for kids Oct. 24 (sold out).

When 10-4 p.m. in October, closed Mondays and Tuesdays • Where Butterfly House, 15193 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much Free with $5-8 admission • More info mobot.org

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports