In October, the Butterfly House metamorphizes into the Booterfly House, with creatures lurking in the Creepy Crawly Cave, botanicals gone mad in the Conservatory and spiders living amongst the Muffet Family. The Butterfly House also hosts a ticketed Wicked Wings and Wine event Oct. 9 (sold out) and a Bug Ball for kids Oct. 24 (sold out).
When 10-4 p.m. in October, closed Mondays and Tuesdays • Where Butterfly House, 15193 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield • How much Free with $5-8 admission • More info mobot.org
