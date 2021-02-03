 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bortuzzo returns
0 comments

Bortuzzo returns

  • 0

Q: When Robert Bortuzzo comes back, who comes out? Better not be Niko Mikkola. Sure won’t be the bash brothers Justin Faulk and Torey Krug. Vince Dunn isn’t going anywhere, either. Does Colton Parayko need a break?

A: It looks like Bortuzzo is ready to return. But I don't see Craig Berube changing the lineup until the Blues lose a game or two. I'm not sure who comes out. As for Parayko, unless there's an injury issue that requires rest, you don't take him out. So by the process of elimination then, it could be Mikkola.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports