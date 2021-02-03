Bortuzzo returns

Q: When Robert Bortuzzo comes back, who comes out? Better not be Niko Mikkola. Sure won’t be the bash brothers Justin Faulk and Torey Krug. Vince Dunn isn’t going anywhere, either. Does Colton Parayko need a break?
A: It looks like Bortuzzo is ready to return. But I don't see Craig Berube changing the lineup until the Blues lose a game or two. I'm not sure who comes out. As for Parayko, unless there's an injury issue that requires rest, you don't take him out. So by the process of elimination then, it could be Mikkola.