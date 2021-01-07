 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bortuzzo's spot
0 comments

Bortuzzo's spot

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Q: Any thoughts on replacing Robert Bortuzzo with Niko Mikkola? Bortuzzo is 31 years old and 6 to 7-8 on the depth chart. Waive Bortuzzo for cap space and allow Mikkola to play. Free Mikkola!

Back to work

St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) takes extra shots at the end of practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Photo by Colter Peterson

A: I think you need Bortuzzo this season. He's a right-handed shot, which are in short supply. He's one of the team's more physical defensemen. And he's very good on the penalty kill. And penalty kill help is needed on defense without Jay Bouwmeester for a full season and without Alex Pietrangelo. Plus, Bortuzzo's cap number is a modest $1.375 million, so you wouldn't be getting much help there.

 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports