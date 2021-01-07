Bortuzzo's spot

Q: Any thoughts on replacing Robert Bortuzzo with Niko Mikkola? Bortuzzo is 31 years old and 6 to 7-8 on the depth chart. Waive Bortuzzo for cap space and allow Mikkola to play. Free Mikkola!
A: I think you need Bortuzzo this season. He's a right-handed shot, which are in short supply. He's one of the team's more physical defensemen. And he's very good on the penalty kill. And penalty kill help is needed on defense without Jay Bouwmeester for a full season and without Alex Pietrangelo. Plus, Bortuzzo's cap number is a modest $1.375 million, so you wouldn't be getting much help there.