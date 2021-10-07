 Skip to main content
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the New York Rangers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

2021 record: 33-16-7 (3rd, East)

Players to watch: The Perfection Line remains intact with Patrice Bergeron centering Dave Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. Winger Taylor Hall will drive the second line, but the Bruins are searching for a No. 2 center after David Krejci’s return to Europe. Charlie McAvoy has emerged as one of the sport’s top two-way defensemen. Linus Ullmark could take over as the No. 1 goaltender with Tuukka Rask recovering from surgery and pondering his future. 

Outlook: Krejci will be missed, but the Bruins have ample depth up front and a sturdy team structure in place. Their competitive window remains open, but there isn’t much margin for error in this top-heavy division.

