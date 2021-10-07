Boston Bruins

Players to watch: The Perfection Line remains intact with Patrice Bergeron centering Dave Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. Winger Taylor Hall will drive the second line, but the Bruins are searching for a No. 2 center after David Krejci’s return to Europe. Charlie McAvoy has emerged as one of the sport’s top two-way defensemen. Linus Ullmark could take over as the No. 1 goaltender with Tuukka Rask recovering from surgery and pondering his future.