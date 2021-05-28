Botanical Heights Garden Walk

When 1-3 p.m. May 29 • Where Tickets available at Botanical Heights Community Garden, 4064 Folsom Avenue • How much $10, free for children 12 and under • More info facebook.com/botanicalheightsna

Visit the Botanical Heights neighborhood on its fourth annual garden walk, which will highlight traditional to modern gardens. A representative from Custom Foodscaping will be available to answer questions, plants will be available for purchase, and a pot painting station will be available for children ($5 per pot). Proceeds from the event will be donated to the neighborhood. By Valerie Schremp Hahn