BOTTOM OF THE NINTH IN MOZELIAK BLAME GAME

QUESTION: What is keeping president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's job safe? Why should it be safe? Why won't Post-Dispatch writers call for a change?
BENFRED: It seems you want Mozeliak to lose his job. Noted. I'll point out that what you want is not going to happen as long as Mozeliak is good with the one guy who can fire him: Bill DeWitt Jr. And right now, they're good.
Mozeliak is under contract through 2023. GM Michael Girsch is under contract through 2022.
Given what we know about DeWitt's support of the current front office and his distaste for paying people to not work -- buying out contracts -- I would imagine the most notable front office names are pretty safe.
I'd include manager Mike Shildt in that safe camp.
Could there be churn elsewhere in the front office and on the coaching staff? Sure. There has been and will continue to be.
I'm not calling for Mozeliak's job because I don't think he should lose it. Because as much as some obsess about Mozeliak moves that have not worked, there is another list of ones that have -- even when there have been more misses than hits in this most recent stretch. That's baseball. There are ups and downs. Mozeliak's long-term success is still quite strong.
We've been doing this chat for hours now, and it's mostly about Arozarena, Ozuna, Voit and all of these things that have not worked or look regrettable in hindsight. Fair. All good. Not mentioned? The Kim contract. The Goldschmidt trade. Patience with Wainwright paying off big in 2020. Gallegos being part of Voit trade. John Gant being part of Jaime Garcia trade. Dylan Carlson's future. Zoom out, and the Cardinals have an ownership that values above all sustained success, which is what Mozeliak has more or less delivered.
It's totally fair to pick at the mistakes, and expectations in St. Louis are as high as anywhere in the country. The Cardinals benefit from that, so they don't get to complain about it when things are not great. But ignoring the goods only to focus in on the bad is a good way to get a distorted view.
Sometimes, in these conversations, the Cardinals wind up sounding like the Bad News Bears. Or worse, the Tigers. I'll keep trying to add some proper perspective. If that makes me a shill, OK.
