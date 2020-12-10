WILL A WIN BOOST BOWL STOCK?
QUESTION: How would victory over Georgia likely affect Mizzou's bowl invitation?
MATTER: It's going to be a strange year for the bowl bids. Remember, everyone is eligible — except LSU, which gave itself a bowl ban yesterday. Mizzou will be right in the mix for the SEC's Group of Six bowls: Music City, Duke Mayo, Outback, Texas, Liberty and Gator.
Best-case scenario ahead of those six bowls would be the Citrus Bowl, which has first choice of SEC teams after the New Year's Six games. If Florida loses to Alabama next week, the Gators will surely be in a New Year's Six bowl. Same for Texas A&M if the Aggies finish 9-1 or 8-1. If Georgia wins out, the Bulldogs would be in the running for a NY6 bowl, too. After those games are filled out, the Citrus chooses an SEC team and it would have the choice of Auburn or Mizzou. The rest of the SEC is sub .500 for now, so if it's not the Citrus for Mizzou, count on one of the better Group of Six bowls, maybe the Outback or Gator.
