When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $22-$88 • More info livenation.com
Summer touring staple Brad Paisley is back — and with a new single, “My Miracle.” “I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs. I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did," he says of the song, written for his wife. "This is the most powerful statement I think I can make.” Paisley’s last album was “Love and War” (2017). By Kevin C. Johnson