Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen, Kameron Marlowe

We may have a particular soft spot for country superstar Brad Paisley. A year ago when Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre had a trio of drive-in concerts in its parking lot, Paisley was one of three headliners to do the weekend series (the other two were Nelly and El Monstero). He’s back this weekend, this time for a regular concert inside the gates and on the proper stage. “It feels surreal to be back on tour,” he said in a statement. “We’ve waited over 15 months for this. But we’re back.” Paisley’s latest song is “City of Music.” By Kevin C. Johnson