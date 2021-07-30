 Skip to main content
Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen, Kameron Marlowe
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot

Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series. 

When 7:30 p.m. July 30 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $19-$65 • More info livenation.com

We may have a particular soft spot for country superstar Brad Paisley. A year ago when Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre had a trio of drive-in concerts in its parking lot, Paisley was one of three headliners to do the weekend series (the other two were Nelly and El Monstero). He’s back this weekend, this time for a regular concert inside the gates and on the proper stage. “It feels surreal to be back on tour,” he said in a statement. “We’ve waited over 15 months for this. But we’re back.” Paisley’s latest song is “City of Music.” By Kevin C. Johnson

