 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Braggin Rights
0 comments

Braggin Rights

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Q: So, who wins Saturday's Braggin' Rights game? And what have you thought of Mizzou and Illinois hoops so far?

A: Mizzou has been impressive, and that win against Oregon opened some eyes. I think Illinois is better than Oregon, and remember that Oregon was without one of its best players in that game.

I don't ding Illinois much from its loss to Baylor. I think the Bears might win the national championship.

I think the game will be close.

They almost always are.

A Mizzou W would be its third in a row in the series but I think Illinois will prove to be the better team this season and in this game.

We'll see.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports