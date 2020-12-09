Q: So, who wins Saturday's Braggin' Rights game? And what have you thought of Mizzou and Illinois hoops so far?
A: Mizzou has been impressive, and that win against Oregon opened some eyes. I think Illinois is better than Oregon, and remember that Oregon was without one of its best players in that game.
I don't ding Illinois much from its loss to Baylor. I think the Bears might win the national championship.
I think the game will be close.
They almost always are.
A Mizzou W would be its third in a row in the series but I think Illinois will prove to be the better team this season and in this game.
We'll see.
