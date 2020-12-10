Braggin Rights

CAN MIZZOU BRAG AGAIN?
QUESTION: I know that Illinois is playing really well right now, but I haven't had a chance to watch them play yet this season. What must Mizzou do well in order to beat them? How close do you expect this game to be, and what aspects will determine the outcome?
MATTER: The Illini are loaded.
Ayo Dosunmu is going to chase Luka Garza for national player of the year and might be the clubhouse leader through two weeks. Who guards the 6-5 All-American guard? Dru Smith opened on him last year if I remember correctly. (Jordan Geist played a great game against Dosunmu two years ago.) The Kofi Cockburn-Jeremiah Tilmon matchup will be a brawl inside. Illinois added some really impressive freshman guards in Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo. Then there's Trent Frazier, one of the best veteran guards in the country. Loads and loads of talent.
But Martin gets his guys up for this game. It's personal for Xavier Pinson, Tilmon, Mark Smith and Javon Pickett, being guys from Illinois who either grew up idolizing the Illini (Pinson), once committed/signed with the Illini (Tilmon, Pickett) or actually played for the Illini (Smith). I hate that fans won't be able to attend this game, but I just hope it's a good, competitive game in the empty arena. Illinois turned out to have the better team last year but Mizzou won in St. Louis. Can the Tigers win three straight? Absolutely. But it will take their best effort this year.
I've seen a handful of the country's best teams on TV this year. Gonzaga is crazy talented and deep. Baylor is Final Four good. I think Illinois is right there in that next tier. Lots of teams have young talent, but this is a year where veteran players, especially veteran guards, are going to be invaluable with all the chaos happening off the court. That's the great thing about Mizzou and Illinois. Lots of really good veteran college guards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!