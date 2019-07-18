When 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday • Where Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $27-$75 • More info eventbrite.com
If you’re intrigued by the brain and how it works, this innovative spin on theatrical presentation is a must. “BrainWorks,” described as “neuroscience theater,” is a collaboration between Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the Nine Network of Public Media. The production features the insights of Washington University neurosurgeons and other notables. The production of four one-act plays is directed by Seth Gordon, formerly the assistant artistic director for the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. By Calvin Wilson