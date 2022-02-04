Brandon Guthrie - U.S. Navy

After graduating from Cleveland NJROTC high school, Brandon attended Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois before realizing his true calling and enlisting in the U.S. Navy in April 2010.
Vincent B., Marshalltown, Ia.
After graduating from Cleveland NJROTC high school, Brandon attended Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois before realizing his true calling and enlisting in the U.S. Navy in April 2010.
Vincent B., Marshalltown, Ia.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.