When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much $25-$93 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Classic rocker Bret Michaels is back with a new single, “Unbroken,” which he says is about “triumph over tragedy ... about mental and physical strength over adversity.” The song features his daughter Jorja Michaels; it’s their first time together on a song, which they co-wrote. “Unbroken” will be released as part of Michaels’ upcoming music, book and video trilogy called “Songs & Stories, Pictures & Stories, Videos & Stories, Volume 1.” By Kevin C. Johnson