Brett Eldredge, Morgan Evans

It’s a good day for fans of country singer Brett Eldredge. “The ‘Good Day Tour’ will by far be the most appreciative and grateful experience of my career because I miss playing music so much,” he said in a statement. “I miss the human connection, the fan to fan connection, the people out there singing their hearts out who travel from all over the place to come together as a group, and be there with each other to smile, laugh and sing.” By Kevin C. Johnson