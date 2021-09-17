 Skip to main content
Brett Eldredge, Morgan Evans
Brett Eldredge, Morgan Evans

Brett Eldredge at Off Broadway for Bud Light Dive Bar Tour

Brett Eldredge performs May 16, 2019, at Off Broadway in St. Louis.

When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $29-$69 • More info livenation.com

It’s a good day for fans of country singer Brett Eldredge. “The ‘Good Day Tour’ will by far be the most appreciative and grateful experience of my career because I miss playing music so much,” he said in a statement. “I miss the human connection, the fan to fan connection, the people out there singing their hearts out who travel from all over the place to come together as a group, and be there with each other to smile, laugh and sing.” By Kevin C. Johnson

